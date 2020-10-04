Claire Patricia RogusDecember 30, 1942 - September 27, 2020Resident of San Mateo"If love could keep you here, you would have lived forever". Claire was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 30, 1942. She was an artist, a teacher and an incredible mother and grandmother. Claire leaves behind a large and loving family; daughter, Louise and her husband, Jason Kolesnikow and grandsons, Ian and Luke; daughter, Valerie and her husband, Kevin Abbey and grandchildren, Colleen and Andrew; son, Michael Hanchett and his wife, Shalease and grandsons, Vince and Dante. Claire died peacefully with her children by her side. Claire was a woman of great faith and a deep love for her family. She was positive and kind and brought joy to everyone that knew her.Friends are invited to visit at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Friday, October 10, 2020 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St. in San Mateo. Committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Menlo Park.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people able to attend these events are limited. Please check with the family before planning to attend.