1/1
Claire Patricia Rogus
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Patricia Rogus
December 30, 1942 - September 27, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
"If love could keep you here, you would have lived forever". Claire was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 30, 1942. She was an artist, a teacher and an incredible mother and grandmother. Claire leaves behind a large and loving family; daughter, Louise and her husband, Jason Kolesnikow and grandsons, Ian and Luke; daughter, Valerie and her husband, Kevin Abbey and grandchildren, Colleen and Andrew; son, Michael Hanchett and his wife, Shalease and grandsons, Vince and Dante. Claire died peacefully with her children by her side. Claire was a woman of great faith and a deep love for her family. She was positive and kind and brought joy to everyone that knew her.
Friends are invited to visit at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Friday, October 10, 2020 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St. in San Mateo. Committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Menlo Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people able to attend these events are limited. Please check with the family before planning to attend.


View the online memorial for Claire Patricia Rogus



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Vigil
07:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
650-437-8579
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
I apologize in advance if I have the wrong person, but I'm pretty sure Claire, or as I called her Mrs. Claire, was my teacher at the daycare located at Lincoln Elementary School. She was the nicest woman. I was a super shy kid and she always made me feel included and comfortable. After she left she specifically called my home on my 6th birthday and wished me a happy birthday. She made me feel so special at such a young age and I'm sure she has done so much more over the past 25 years. She will be missed and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Claire.
Lyndsey Martin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved