|
|
Claire Pieri
March 23, 1931 - Nov. 10, 2019
Woodland
Claire died peacefully at St. Johns in Woodland on Sunday November 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Claire grew up in Seiglers Springs, Lake County and graduated from Lower Lake High School and SF City College, majored in hotel and restaurant management. She married and lived in Millbrae 49 yrs. raising her family with husband, Paul. She moved to Woodland in 2014 to be near family.
Claire is survived by her sisters, Darlene and Paula; and 4 children, Dominic (Joyce) Pieri, Cathy (Sergio) Rossi, Dori (Ron) Mafrici and Paul (Denise) Pieri Jr.; 8 grandchildren Christina (Brian) Fusch, Renee (Henry) Kalfsbeek, Ronnie (Jenn) Mafrici, Jonathan Pieri, Robert Rossi, Jovanna (Wesley) DeAurora, Sarah Pieri, Victoria Pieri; and 7 great grandchildren. Private burial will be at the Italian Cemetery, Colma. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 20th at Kraft Bros Funeral Directors, 175 Second St., Woodland. In lieu of flowers donations can made to UC Davis Alzheimers Disease Center.
View the online memorial for Claire Pieri
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019