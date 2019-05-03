Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA
Clara A. Bruni


Clara A. Bruni Obituary
Clara A. Bruni
Jun. 15, 1922 - April 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Clara Bruni passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Angelina Filice, her husband Ernest Bruni, two brothers and son-in-law Paul Russo. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathlyn Berki, Linda Pfahnl(Joe) and Ana Maria Russo; her grandchildren, Steven Berki (Erin), Angelina Pfahnl, Megan Derguti(Jimmy), Robert Pfahnl, Julia Pfahnl, Paula Reardon(James), Anthony Russo and six Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister Viola Carr and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her willingness to give of herself will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose. A Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Bellarmine College Prep, Presentation High School, Archbishop Mitty High School or St. Christopher Parish Endowment Fund.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2019
