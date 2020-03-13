|
|
Clare Callejon
Aug 11, 1930 - Mar 11, 2020
Santa Clara
Clare Callejon (née Silvera) was born and lived as a child in the Mission District of San Francisco. At 18 she moved to her family's ranch in Milpitas and attended San Jose State. She graduated in 1952, six months after marrying Don Callejon.
She had the gift of gab and a way with words, and loved her chocolate ice cream.
Clare spent an inordinate amount of time attending the athletic events of her brother, Charlie, and her offspring, to whom she was devoted. No slouch herself, she won the San Francisco Parks & Rec tennis championship at the age of 12.
Always engaged with her community, Clare campaigned for Santa Clara candidates for school board and city council, supported women running for congress, and made calls for Barack Obama in 2008. She served as the chair of the Santa Clara Schools Foundation, was a March of Dimes precinct captain when her kids were small, and taught English as a second language once they were grown.
She loved travel and highlights included innumerable trips to Maui, Europe and Australia, glamping with friends in the Sierras, and multiple visits to her maternal homeland - Ireland. She loved the beach, and passed that to her children.
She was an avid reader, an active member of the "book bags," a fantastic neighbor, and a loving and thoughtful friend, daughter, wife, sister, mom, aunt and nana.
Clare is survived by Don, her daughter Donna (Debbie), sons Chuck (Laura) and Rick (Carol), grandsons Drew (Andrea) and Davis (Natalie), and step-grandkids Carly (Dave) and Mark (Megan).
The family is grateful for the support of the team at Carlton Senior Living San Jose, and most especially for the love and care of her three caregivers - Jen, Virginia, and Helen.
Services will be held at a later date. Those interested in making a contribution in Clare's name are invited to support the Santa Clara Schools Foundation (www.santaclaraschoolsfoundation.org).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020