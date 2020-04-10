|
Clarence Atkinson Kellogg, Jr.
February 10, 1946 - March 24, 2020
Resident of Los Altos
Clarence passed away on March 24th with Mildred, his wife of 54 years, by his side after an 8 year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Los Angeles and spent the majority of his life in the Bay Area having graduated from UC Berkeley and USF Law School. He was a CPA and then worked as a corporate attorney in San Jose for more than 45 years at firms Berliner Cohen and Hopkins & Carley. Throughout his career, he was often referred to as a "lawyer with a heart" by his clients and enjoyed sharing his wisdom through teaching courses at Lincoln Law School and other institutions.
Clarence was an active and committed volunteer for Moving Forward to Independence in Napa and the Los Altos Mountain View High School Foundation. His great passion(beside desserts) was woodworking. He was an impressive artist and an award winning basket maker with a coveted wood shop. Clarence and his wife were avid world travelers. Their countless travels always included enjoying local cuisines and occasionally bizarre delicacies.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Mildred, their daughter Alison Kellogg, their son, Clay Kellogg and his wife Molly and his three grandsons, Declan, Weston and Griffin, his brother Lockie Kellogg and his wife Connie, sister-in-law Barbara Doll and her husband John, niece and nephews and the many other family members and dear friends.
A celebration of Clarence's kindness, friendship and appreciation for the finer things in life will be held when gatherings are permitted. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Clarence's memory may do so to or other Parkinson's organizations.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 10, 2020