Clarence "Bud" Ferrari
1934 - 2020
Atherton
Clarence "Bud" Ferrari, Jr., a resident of Atherton for over fifty years, passed away on Sunday, April 12th. He was 86 years old. Bud will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and colleagues.
Bud was born in San Francisco and attended Bellarmine College Prepartory. He earned both his Bachelor's and law degree from Stanford University. Throughout his schooling, blue-eyed Joan Egli was at his side. They married in 1957 and enjoyed sixty-two wonderful years together until Joan's passing in 2019.
Bud co-founded a number of influential and respected law firms. As a partner with Ruffo, Ferrari and McNeil, he became a trusted counselor, advising families, businesses and institutions in complex tax, estate and business matters. In 1985, he co-founded Ferrari, Alvarez, Olsen and Ottoboni which earned a place among San Jose's preeminent law firms. He remained active in his final partnership, Ferrari, Ottoboni, Caputo, & Wunderling, until late last year. In addition to a brilliant legal career, Bud established a variety of successful real estate partnerships and was a founder and chairman of the board of Silicon Valley Bank.
Bud was a man of many passions and deep loyalties. Family always came first and he took an active role in the upbringing of his two daughters, Mary Lynn and Lisa. The Ferrari foursome enjoyed family tennis, skiing and boating in Tahoe, and memorable trips abroad. When he was blessed with granddaughters, Bud loved attending the diving meets and tennis matches of Alyssa and Lauren Robinson. The arrival of great-grandson, Grayson Berardi, brought him endless delight as well.
Second only to family and friends was Bud's Stanford community. Not only did he and Joan attend hundreds of football and basketball games over the years, they housed and mentored many Stanford players. Bud was a founder of the DAPER Investment Fund and served as a director for thirty-three years. It was Bud's pleasure to serve on the Stanford Athletics Board and the Buck Club, and he was a tireless fundraiser for the university. In addition to his Cardinal affiliations, Bud cherished his Italian roots and spearheaded marvelous trips to Italy with his friends and family.
Physical fitness was another all-consuming passion. Bud was an avid runner and tennis player and he and son-in-law, Kyle Robinson, never missed their early morning exercise classes at the Menlo Circus Club. He also relished his duck hunting trips with friends, and playing golf at the Menlo Country Club and Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta.
Bud was a man of deep faith and a generous contributor to his community. He was a board member of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Pathways Hospice, JobTrain, and Read with Me, and served on the faculty at Santa Clara University School of Law as an adjunct professor of Taxation.
Bud was the ultimate optimist and he loved helping others—family, friends, colleagues, and anyone else who needed assistance or guidance.
Amid the current pandemic, it was the loss of his wife—a broken heart—that sadly took Bud from us. A memorial service will be held when we can once again have large gatherings.
Bud was predeceased by his wife, Joan. He is survived by his children Mary Lynn Robinson and son-in-law Kyle; his daughter Lisa Marie Ferrari; his granddaughter Alyssa Ann Berardi, husband Matt and great-grandson Grayson; and granddaughter Lauren Claire Swope and husband Barron. Special thanks to Lupe and Ricardo Orozco and their three children who enriched his life for over thirty years.
For those so inclined, contributions in Bud's name can be made to one of the many charitable organizations that he supported.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020