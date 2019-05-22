Clarence "Scotty" Scott

May 5, 1944 - May 17, 2019

Resident of Mountain View, California

Scotty Scott passed away on Friday after a valiant battle with cancer. Scotty touched and impacted countless lives with his spirit, humor and dedication to the betterment of others.

Scotty was born in Conshohoken, PA, the youngest son of Alexander and Lucretia Scott's eight children. Scotty worked for his father's catering business the entirety of his childhood, often bragging and proud of the fact that he was a bartender by age 14. Scotty graduated from Upper Marion High School where he was a scholar athlete, and excelled in both the classroom and athletics, receiving state and national recognition for his track, basketball and football achievements.

Scotty attended Morgan State University where he excelled at football and off the field antics. He believed in working hard and playing hard, and he was a natural leader in both arenas. Scotty graduated from Morgan State with degrees in Political Science and History.

After being drafted by and subsequently cut by the Houston Oilers, Scotty served two years in the United States Army from 1966-1968 as a Military Policeman. Scotty earned an honorable discharge in 1968.

After the Army, Scotty returned home to Pennsylvania and his father's catering business, which he claimed was his favorite job ever. But being Scotty, he opted to give football one last go and tried out for the New England Patriots, becoming one of the oldest rookies in the NFL and enjoying a pro career from 1968-1972. He was subsequently inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Upon retiring from football, Scotty went to work in the corporate world selling typewriters for IBM. He excelled at sales and worked at IBM for 20 years.

He married the love of his life in 1984. Scotty retired from IBM in 1992 to stay home full-time with their two children, while supporting his wife's career across the world. In that time he also became a founding board member of the East Palo Alto YMCA from 2005-2010.

In 2010, Scotty joined the board of Elwyn Inc, one of the nations largest care facilities for children and adults with major disabilities. In that time he also was a large supporter of the Cypress Mandela Training Center, preparing previously unemployable adults with trade and life skills to make a career in the construction industry. Hosting pig roasts, Scotty raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Center. In addition to all of the above, Scotty enjoyed dancing, entertaining, travelling, playing cards and photography.

Scotty is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shellye Archambeau, his devoted children Kethlyn White (John) of Tampa Bay, FL and Kheaton Scott (Kene) of Los Angeles, CA, as well as grandchildren Cannon James, Noel Sinclair and Gaston Prince White of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his siblings Arthur Scott, J. Douglass Scott, Moses Scott, Lewis Scott and Carol Scott and Lucretia "Sis" Scott and many sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Scotty is predeceased by brother Alexander Scott Jr. and parents Lucretia and Alexander Scott Sr.

Donations to the Cypress Mandela Center are greatly appreciated. People can visit the website and donate via debit or credit card. Checks can be sent with a note in memory of Scotty Scott made payable to the Cypress Mandela Training Center 977 66th Ave, Oakland, CA 94621

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on

Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Our Covenant Presbyterian Church

670 East Meadow Dr., Palo Alto, Ca





