Clarence Strothers

June, 28 1944- May 6, 2019

Los Gatos

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Clarence 'Buz' Strothers, 75. Buz passed away peacefully at his home in Los Gatos on May 6, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Robin and his four daughters: Catharine, Alicia, Kurstie, and Kourtnie, as well as, his 6 grandchildren.

Buz was a lifelong resident of Los Gatos, and a graduate of Los Gatos High school. He loved this community, where he met and married his beloved wife, Robin, and made life long friendships.

He began his working career by picking fruit in the various orchards that once occupied the Santa Clara valley. Then in 1962 he started work as a mechanic at Sporleder Shell and loved every one of his six years working there. Buz then joined the fire service as an engineer at Saratoga Fire House. He worked his way to the position of a captain and was a member of the team that mentored and trained new recruits to the fire service. There wasn't a day that went by that he didn't love going to work. Buz was also part of the task forces for the large blazes in the Los Gatos Lexington Fire in 1985 and the Oakland Hills fire in 1991. Buz retired from the fire service in April of 1998, but he didn't stop working. He continued contributions to his beloved home and various building projects. You could say Buz loved projects and teaching others.

There will be a memorial for Buz at Venture Christian Church in Los Gatos, on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00am. Robin and family would like to thank all who have expressed their condolences over the past few weeks.





View the online memorial for Clarence Strothers Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from June 9 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary