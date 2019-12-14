|
|
Claude Oscar "Bergie" Bergman
July 1924 - November 2019
Resident of San Carlos
An amazing father,"Papa", brother and uncle. Claude was predeceased by the love of his life, Marion with whom he shared 72 years of blissful marriage. He is also predeceased by those he loved including his son-in-law, Russ Vanderhurst, his beloved great grandson, Quinn Rosenberg, and 6 of his siblings and three nephews.
Survived by his doted daughters, Claudette (Bob) Rosenberg, Judy (Dan) Freihammer and Lori Vanderhurst. His adored grandchildren, Janelle Freihammer, Shanan (Sarah) Rosenberg, Erin (Kevin) Gillett, and Coby Freihammer. And his cherished great grandchildren: Paedrin and Kingsley Gillett, Clyde, Walt and Gus Rosenberg. His sister, Enis Masetti. Plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Claude was born and raised in Redwood City. Orphaned at age 12, he was placed in foster homes for awhile, but eventually managed to support himself and graduate from Sequoia High School. He then enlisted in the US Army. His service in the army brought him to Normandy on D-Day. A true American hero to his family.
Claude founded and ran his own successful business, Bergie Plumbing Company, from 1955 to 1996.
Over the years he employed and mentored many young people who went on to have their own businesses. He was fair, honest and above all, a gentleman with great personal integrity. He always had time for a good story and to tell a good joke!
He was a charter member of the Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991. He served as president of the PHCC of California. He initiated the safety codes for IAPMO that are still used locally and internationally. Claude was also a member of the Exchange Club where he worked tirelessly with PARCA and the Redwood City Parade Association
His warm and open heart and his beloved big smile will be missed by so many.
Donations may be made in his honor to PARCA or Pets in Need.
Memorial 12/21 @ 11am, Crippen and Flynn, Woodside Road, Redwood City, California. Reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019