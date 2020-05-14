Claudette EliasonMay 8, 1947 - May 3, 2020Resident of San JoseClaudette M. Eliason (Bellina) was born on May 8th, 1947 in San Jose, where she resided until her death from Covid-19 on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 73. She was married to Dave Eliason for 43 years and was a crossing guard for the City of San Jose for 25 years. She was the Queen of Santa Clara in the Portuguese community in her younger years. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Jones and her brother Wayne Bellina. She was preceded in death by her parents Tony J. Bellina and Marie E. Bellina. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose at a later date.