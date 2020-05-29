Claudette Eliason
May 8, 1947 - May 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Claudette will have an urn placement service at at Oak Hill memorial park at 1PM on June 10, 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2020.