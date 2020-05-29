Claudette Eliason
Claudette Eliason
May 8, 1947 - May 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Claudette will have an urn placement service at at Oak Hill memorial park at 1PM on June 10, 2020.


View the online memorial for Claudette Eliason



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Frank Amarante
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
