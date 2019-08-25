|
Claudia Davis
Resident of Mountain View
Claudia Davis of Mountain View, California passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Claudia was born Claudia Cortese August 5, 1942 to Nick and Eva Cortese in Albany, California.
Claudia grew up in Richmond where the family operated car dealerships. Claudia was exposed to the business world through the family business which benefited her throughout life. She also developed an appreciation of the arts through her mother and aunt Madeline Williams at the Richmond Arts Center.
Claudia attended University of the Pacific where she met Steve Davis whom she married in 1964. She went on to become a flight attendant for TWA Airlines and later worked as a medical secretary for a local ophthalmologist.
Claudia owned and operated Expressions, a fine arts and crafts store in Los Altos with close friends Gretchen McPhail and Mary Bourqin from around 1983 to 1993. As local merchants all three women participated in the Los Altos Downtown Village Association board and the Arts and Wine Festival. Later in life Claudia worked for Renault and Handley, a Palo Alto commercial real estate firm from 1999 to 2013 when she retired.
Claudia travelled extensively and loved exploring the arts and cultures of other countries. She also loved ballroom dancing and brought life to every party. She was active in the management of her townhouse association where she was able to put her organizational skills to great use.
Claudia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and her friends and loved people. She had a vivacious personality and always brought people into interesting conversation and discussions. She could be serious and yet always brought fun into her life. Claudia was a strong person and continued to be in control of her life to the end.
Survived by her son, Scott Davis, brother and sister in law and family, Joe Cortese and Deborah Kannegiesser, Lana Cortese and Benjamin Cortese, cousin Heidi Johnson and family along with many other cousins in the Bay Area. At Claudia's request there will be no organized service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019