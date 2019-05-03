Claudia Dimmitt

November 11, 1926 - April 29, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Claudia Mae Dimmitt was born on November 11, 1926 to Army Sgt Joe Miller and Ruby Miller. She attended San Jose State prior to her marriage to Clyde E. Dimmitt, whom she met at a USO event shortly after WWII. They were married for 70 years prior to his passing in 2016. She had six kids and started the lifelong journey of parenting when she was 20 years old and had her last child at age 40. Her priority in life was first and foremost to be a good wife and mother. Her active parenting was soon followed by grandparenting and great-grandparenting. Family was everything to her. She looked forward to each and every holiday family gathering, each and every birthday, and life milestone. She was always joyful about the next event, and loved recapping the last event. One might say that her 92 years were full of life and love. She walked for the March of Dimes door to door through her neighborhood in the early 50's when her 5 year old and 3 year old boys lay in the hospital in isolation with polio during her young adulthood and later in life she was a behind the scenes supporter of younger family members. Claudia Mae Dimmitt, always remembered, never to be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Woodcox (Larry) of Orinda, CA; her sons, Thom Dimmitt (Julie) of Pismo Beach, CA, Steven Dimmitt (Barbara) of Ben Lomond, CA, Jeff Dimmitt of San Jose, Eric Dimmitt of Maryville, TN; her grandsons, Michael Sargenti, Marc Woodcox (Jessica), Jonathan Woodcox (Kate), Evan Dimmitt, and Levi Mentz (Rachel); her granddaughters, Dakota Phillips, Erika Dimmitt, Skylar Mentz, Hayley Mentz, and Shawna Woodcox; her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Karson, and Mary Woodcox, Avery Wellington, Jaxstin and Charlee Jean Mentz, Scarlet and Harlan Mentz, Forest Turner, and MacKenzie Owens; and her brother-in-law, Lee Dimmitt (Connie) of San Jose.

A Service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 6 at Community Chapel, 1701 Little Orchard Street, San Jose.





