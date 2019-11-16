|
|
Claudia Hoagland (Kane)
Nov. 9, 1955 - Nov. 9, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Claudia Hoagland passed away on Saturday after a short battle with cancer. Claudia was born in Milbrae, CA where she graduated from Mills High School, afterward attending Skyline Junior College earning a degree in journalism. She touched many lives with her personality and advice, wherever she went she was the life of the party. Throughout her career she was well liked by all. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, trivia, taking care of her pets, and rooting for her San Francisco 49ers.
Claudia's most proud accomplishment was raising her two children Clay and Hannah Hoagland from her marriage with Don Hoagland of San Jose. She is also survived by her partner Ken Ferris of Campbell and her sister Colleen Kane of Vallejo. Claudia can now be at rest joining her parents John and Claire Kane of Milbrae, and her siblings Kevin and Kathy Kane.
Friends and family are encouraged to visit her Facebook page and share a picture and/or story of Claudia for us all to remember her by.
View the online memorial for Claudia Hoagland (Kane)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019