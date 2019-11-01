|
Clayton "Clay" Albert Wilson, III
Resident of San Jose
Sunrise: May 25, 1928 Transition: October 20, 2019
A longtime San Jose resident, Clayton "Clay" Albert Wilson, III has completed his journey on this earth. Clay's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1pm in the Center of Spiritual Living on 1195 Clark St., San Jose, CA 95125.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2019