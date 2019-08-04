|
Clayton C. Barbeau
April 11, 1930 - July 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Clayton Charles Barbeau was born in Sacramento to Bertha and Louis Barbeau. A U.S. Army veteran, Clayton served as a Corporal in the Korean War (1951-1953) and was awarded a Bronze Star. Clayton graduated Santa Clara University in 1959 and earned his Master's Degree from University of San Francisco in 1978. He won the James D. Phelan Award in Literature for his first novel, "The Ikon."
He married Myra Chorley in 1953, They raised 8 children in San Francisco : Michael, Amy, Rose-marie, Margaret, Mark, Daniel, Jennifer and Christopher. Myra predeceased him in 1979. He was a proud grandfather to Michael, Nerissa, Alec, Myra, Rowan, Zane, Cassandra, Griffin and Sebastian and father-in-law to John, Loryn, Barbra, Ken and Kohlee. In 1989 Clayton married Maureen Lenihan, a mother of four and grandmother of ten.
Clayton was a prolific writer with published books about marriage, family and relationships. His book "Father of the Family", published worldwide won the Spiritual Life Award. As a psychotherapist Clayton helped thousands of people through his private practice; as a public speaker who lectured all over the world, and through several video series of his lectures, which aired on public television.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a or to Catholic Charities.
A funeral mass will be held at Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara at 10 am on August 13th. Reception to follow.
As Clayton often said, "Be kind to yourself."
