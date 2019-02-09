Clinton Berg

Aug. 8, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2019

Resident of San Carlos

Clint Berg, 80, passed away peacefully on January 19. He was the beloved husband of Sandra, loving father of Tami and Clinton, stepfather of 3, grandfather of 6, and great-grandfather of Taylor Marie.

Clint lived in the bay area most of his life. He was the owner of Acme Fence and Lumber Company in San Carlos for 45 years and during that time he built many of the beautiful fences, decks, and arbors seen around the bay area.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be in their hearts forever.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Iron Gate Restaurant in Belmont on March 9 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .





