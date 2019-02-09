Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Iron Gate Restaurant
Belmont, CA
Clinton Berg
Aug. 8, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2019
Resident of San Carlos
Clint Berg, 80, passed away peacefully on January 19. He was the beloved husband of Sandra, loving father of Tami and Clinton, stepfather of 3, grandfather of 6, and great-grandfather of Taylor Marie.
Clint lived in the bay area most of his life. He was the owner of Acme Fence and Lumber Company in San Carlos for 45 years and during that time he built many of the beautiful fences, decks, and arbors seen around the bay area.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be in their hearts forever.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Iron Gate Restaurant in Belmont on March 9 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2019
