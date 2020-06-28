Clinton D. Snyder1941-2020Monte Sereno, CAClinton was born in Houston, Texas in 1941 to Ethel Linda Porter Snyder and Joseph Alfred Snyder, Jr. He grew up in Baytown and Morgan's Point, spending his high school years sailing with his brother in Galveston Bay, playing piano, birding, and winning science fair medals.His academic career included Rice University, a summer doing research for NASA, and then graduate studies at the University of California Berkeley during the Free Speech movement. He enjoyed the hippie culture while earning a PhD in chemistry and the respect of his research advisor Henry Rapoport.A new job at IBM in San Jose brought him and his family to Monte Sereno. The job was a good fit; he made satisfying connections with his co-workers. His many patents advanced him to the position of Senior Engineer/Scientist. He supported One World Montessori School, which his children attended. He loved music, gardening, birding, family trips (especially to a cabin in the Sierras), volunteer work, and food. His home-made specialties were apple crisp, lemon meringue pie, and jam from his own tree of Mariposa plums.He passed away in May 2020 with Alzheimer's disease. Clinton is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Jonathan (Jaime) of San Diego, Aurora (Brian) of Monte Sereno; grandchildren Andrew, Genevieve, and Marceline of San Diego, and Tobias of Monte Sereno; and brother Drew (Sue) of Washougal, WA.We will miss his kind heart, integrity, and appreciation of life.For donations in Clinton's memory, please consider The Nature Conservancy or Chanticleer.