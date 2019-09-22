|
Clinton Nerenberg
May 19,1930-September 15, 2019
Folsom,California
Clinton Alexander Nerenberg, age 89, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019, in Folsom, CA. He was born in Canada and was a long-time resident of San Jose and Folsom, California. Clint was an accomplished chemist with 6 degrees including a M.S. degree in biochemistry. He retired from Syntex Laboratories with over 30 years as an Analytical Biochemist. He loved his pet cat, Binkie, enjoyed playing the banjo and was a devoted member of Oak Hills Church . He was also a member of The Sacramento Banjo Band along with The Peninsula Banjo Band. He and his wife, Rose, enjoyed playing their instruments at various locations. He is survived by his brothers, Rick Nerenberg and Aldrich Nerenberg; sister Loretta Lomele; niece Susan Matthews-Harris; nephews Chuck Matthews and Michael Matthews; multiple great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces, nephews and Binkie.
Funeral Service: Viewing 9:30 am - Service 10:00 am, Wed., September 25,2019, at
Oak Hills Church 1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom, Ca. 95630
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019