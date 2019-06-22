Clivia Rita Cardoza

October 6, 1931 - June 17, 2019

Santa Clara

Clivia Rita Cardoza was born on October 6, 1931 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Angelina and Antonio Airozo and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 17, 2019 at age 87. She met the love of her life, Joseph Martin Cardoza in 1956, and was married for 49 years. Their journey together began in Central California but they eventually planted roots in Santa Clara in 1972. Their strong and loving bond united them through many challenges. They shared their love of the Church, traveling the world and especially enjoyed "paying their dues" at their favorite casinos.

Clivia was a loving mother and grandmother who actively participated in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Because of her strong work ethic and endearing personality, she was also a successful Real Estate Professional for more than 30 years.

She was a long-time member and Past Supreme President First Lady of IDES, SES and PFSA. Her Portuguese (Azorean) heritage was very important to her and her family. She was an active member of her Church Community and St. Justin's Ladies Guild.

Clivia was preceded in death by her husband in 2006 and her son Steven in 1987. She is survived by her son Joseph Cardoza Jr. and his wife Julia; daughters Angela James and her husband Bill, and Lisa Sall and her husband Quinn. She was a cherished Avó (Grandmother) of Melissa, Matthew and Thomas Cardoza, William and Kayla James, Quinton and Elaine Sall. Dearest sister of Daniel, Tony, Joe, Abel, Mary, Anna and Theresa. She will be missed by many Godchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Justin's Church in Santa Clara on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 am with private family internment following at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.





View the online memorial for Clivia Rita Cardoza Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary