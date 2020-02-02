Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1399 Hollenbeck Ave
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cloyd Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloyd Sargent


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cloyd Sargent Obituary
Cloyd Sargent
May 7, 1931 - Jan. 17, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Cloyd "Sarg" passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Cloyd leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his children Pamela (David) Michelsen and Patrick Sargent, his grandchildren Erin (Joe) Martin and Christopher (Nicole) Preston, his great granddaughter Samantha Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, 1399 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunnyvale Community Services or the Sunnyvale Elks Lodge.


View the online memorial for Cloyd Sargent
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -