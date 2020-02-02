|
|
Cloyd Sargent
May 7, 1931 - Jan. 17, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Cloyd "Sarg" passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Cloyd leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his children Pamela (David) Michelsen and Patrick Sargent, his grandchildren Erin (Joe) Martin and Christopher (Nicole) Preston, his great granddaughter Samantha Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, 1399 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunnyvale Community Services or the Sunnyvale Elks Lodge.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020