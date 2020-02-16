|
|
Clyde Stemel, Jr.
California/Nevada/Florida
With his loving wife Denise by his side, Clyde Joseph Stemel, Jr., passed away in Sarasota, Florida, on February 8, 2020, at the age of 70.
A native of Los Gatos, Clyde attended Camden High School, San Jose (class of 1968), excelling in athletics – most notably Varsity Basketball. Shortly after high school, Clyde began a long career at Container Corporation of America, Santa Clara (Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation) retiring in 2006 and relocating shortly thereafter to Northern Nevada. An avid golfer, Clyde and Denise spent winters in Florida, and enjoyed numerous vacations at various golf destinations. Following in his father's footsteps, Clyde enjoyed gardening, working with his hands, and he created a beautiful environment in every home in which he lived.
Clyde is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Denise, mother Doriene Stemel, sister Cindy Cummins (Mike), niece Stephanie Cummins-Foster (Chris). Pre-deceased by sister Patricia Campbell (November 2014) and father Clyde Stemel, Sr. (February 2015). He will also be remembered fondly by many other relatives on both sides of the family.
Final arrangements have been made through the Neptune Society. At Clyde's request, no services will be held.
View the online memorial for Clyde Stemel, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020