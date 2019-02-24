Clyde Robert LeBaron

June 1951 – February 2019

San Jose

Clyde LeBaron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family & friends in San Jose on February 18th, 2019 after a year long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. An incredible husband of Ivana LeBaron (39 yrs); exceptionally loving Father of Danielle (David), Adriana, & Francesca; cherished Papa to Lućija (6yrs), Alexandra (3years), & Vivienne (8 months); & a remarkable brother to Rogers, Cathie, Connie, Paul, Nancy, Mary, Joanne, David, & Tim.

The son of Constance (96yrs) & David LeBaron (deceased), Clyde was a native of the Bay Area attending St. Williams grammar school in Los Altos, Bellarmine College Preparatory High School in San Jose, & Santa Clara University for both his undergraduate & MBA degrees. An avid athlete & lover of all sports, Clyde is inducted to the Hall of Fame at both Bellarmine for tennis (class of '69) & soon-to-be inductee at Santa Clara for football (class of '73.)

Although the character of Clyde was formed at Bellarmine, he cherished friendships from St. Williams, & created incredible memories & lifelong friends at Santa Clara. He truly enjoyed his academic & athletic life as a Bronco & always supported the University in whatever way he could. Clyde also met the love of his life Ivana Artukovich during his sophomore year & they have been together ever since (over 48yrs.)

Following in the footsteps of his Father, Uncle, & Grandfather; Clyde was a part of the LeBaron family food brokerage business for almost 30 years where he worked his way up from sales to CEO. Clyde consistently cultivated a culture of professionalism & instilled "old fashioned" business practices. He believed hard work should be rewarded; business was always done best in person; & respect is given to every member at every level of the corporation. Although Clyde accomplished many professional milestones & accolades, his two distinguished accomplishments were: being awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boys & Girls Scouts of the America Mount Diablo Council as well as the Northern California Food Brokers Charles Emory "Good Citizenship" award which was presented for his lifetime achievements in the food industry. His unwavering work ethic, attention to detail, dedication, personability, foresight, & intellect gave Clyde the opportunity to retire in his early 50s.

A uniquely bright & compassionate individual, Clyde enjoyed his retirement years well by traveling all over the world with Ivana, involving himself in both commercial & business real estate projects, spending quality time with his family & friends; & truly devoting thought & resources into being a man for others through various philanthropy causes & projects.

Clyde was nothing short of a one-of-a-kind human experience. He had the uncanny ability to be both confident & kind; driven yet grounded, witty but thoughtful, ingenious yet personable; & always lead his life by example. He loved the simple things in life – his rock & roll, cold beer over ice, good food, great company - but strived to educate himself on things he did not know in an attempt to satiate his sense of adventure. A true gentleman, Clyde always prioritized three foundational pillars in life: his Catholic faith, his family, & the importance & continuance of education. He always viewed his family & close friends as his greatest gifts & intentionally made every effort to support & guide them in whatever capacity within his power. He leaves behind & incalculable number of extended family, friends, & colleagues.

The family would like to especially thank the Maama Loving Caregiving and their extraordinary home care of Clyde.

A Rosary will be held Thursday February 28th 6:00pm at The Leontyne Chapel, Bellarmine College Prep – 960 West Hedding Street, San Jose. The Memorial Mass will be Saturday March 2nd 10:00am at The Mission Santa Clara de Asís at Santa Clara University - 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Clyde's honor to UCSF's Brain Tumor Center, Sacred Heart Nativity School San Jose, Cristo Rey San Jose, Bellarmine College Prep, Santa Clara University Bronco Bench, Presentation High School, or the .





View the online memorial for Clyde Robert LeBaron Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary