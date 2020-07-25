Concepcion Hinojosa
May 17, 1930 - July 19, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Connie Hinojosa, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, tia, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Her life was an amazing journey that led her to the love of her life, Lionel, eight children, and 64 years of marriage. She was 90.
Connie was born in Linares, Nuevo Leon to Adella Llamas Gonzalez de Morales and Rutilio Morales Maldonado. Her earliest years were spent in a small village in the North East region of Mexico in Villa Mainero in the state of Tamaulipas anchored by the Gulf of Mexico and the Sierra de Tamaulipas, an isolated, semi-tropical mountain range, known as the northern outpost of the agricultural Mesoamerican peoples. She lost her mother at 7 years old, and 6 years later her father brought her and her sisters to the United States. They worked on Texas cotton farms in varying capacities and eventually became thriving citizens; learning the language, finding jobs, love, and creating a lifetime of the best there is during our time on earth. Connie was an amazing and loving mother and wife. Together, she and Lionel raised eight children starting in Burbank, California, to Van Nuys, then onto Sunnyvale where they lived until Lionel retired from Lockheed Corporation in 1986 when they moved to The Villages in San Jose.
Connie and Lionel met in Texas and their first date was at the Alamo in San Antonio. Texas held a special place in their hearts throughout their life. Family was a central focus, and they visited friends and relatives in Texas and Central California for the rest of their lives, while also traveling much of the world after Lionel's retirement. Connie took up golf while at The Villages and "made the paper" being voted most improved. They also were very social, making many friends at The Villages while remaining close to other friends they met during their days raising a family in Sunnyvale. They never missed a New Year's Eve dinner/dance; their wedding anniversary.
Connie was the best friend anyone could have, but her kids were her life. She found time to be involved in her children's school activities and events, she served on yard duty, and was a leader in the development of one of Sunnyvale's first fast-pitch softball leagues. She was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection and St. Francis of Assisi church and volunteered as a "candy striper" at El Camino hospital saying farewell, and probably giving advice, to new mothers as they left the hospital with their newborns.
There are no words to describe how much Connie will be missed. However, she left a legacy for us all which is to be grateful for life, work hard, but enjoy your life, and enhance the lives of others. She had a gusto and inner joy that could be felt by all. She was always the life of the party and never wanted a party to end. Gatherings with family and friends were her favorite and there were many throughout the years.
Connie leaves behind seven children, David, Joseph "Pepe" (Sue), Lionel T. "Tom" (Marianne), Robert, Teresa Gutierrez (Ron), Catherine Ataide (Mike), and Rosie Sundell (John). Youngest son, Pete, passed away in 2012. She also leaves thirteen grandchildren, Michael (Emily), Eric (Christina), Angela Bents (Derrick), Jessie, Jackie, Jodi, Emma Hinojosa Moffatt (Riley), Lionel L. "Luis," Tyler (Ataide), Lindsey (Ataide), Danielle (Sundell), Ryan (Sundell), and Tyler, and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Jordan (Ataide), Dylan, Dominic, Conor (Bents), her sister Dolores "Loli" Morales Casarez and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Belmont Village of Sunnyvale for their love and care for Connie. Funeral services will be private, however, the family hopes to plan a Celebration of Life with Connie's family and friends in 2021. Consider a tribute gift to the Alzheimer's Association
