Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Concepcion S. Boncato


1923 - 2019
Concepcion S. Boncato Obituary
Concepcion S. Boncato
Jan. 16, 1923 - Jul. 27, 2019
Resident of Sacramento
Concepcion S. Boncato was born on January 16, 1923 in the town of Umingan, Pangasinan in the Philippines. She passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on July 27, 2019. Connie was an elementary school teacher like her father.
In 1953, she married her neighbor, Eduardo Boncato, who was in the U.S. Navy. She immigrated to Norfolk, VA in the U.S. and became a housewife and mother to Eddie, Donna, and Raymond.
After moving to Baguio in the Philippines for four years, she and her family moved to San Diego in 1970 and to San Jose in 1992. She spent her last two years in the loving hands of Bed of Roses Residential Care Home in Campbell. We are grateful for all of those who visited her at this facility.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
