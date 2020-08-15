Connel Jenell Howard-DalySeptember 26, 1934 - July 30, 2020San JoseConnel "Connie" Jenell Howard Daly was 85 years old when she walked into her heavenly father's arms. In the early evening of July 30, 2020, she departed from this world in Riverside, California, hands held by her son Michael and daughter Noreen.Born September 26, 1934, in Monterey, Tennessee, she was the youngest of eight children. Her family did not stay in Tennessee for long and headed west to California, where they eventually settled in San Jose. She was lovingly raised by her mom and seven older siblings. At 19, she joined the Air Force, where she served for three years as an Airman First Class. After leaving the service, she used her GI bill to enroll in nursing school at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she earned her nursing diploma and became a registered nurse. While in nursing school, a classmate introduced her to her cousin, John Raleigh Jess Daly, who became the love of her life. They married on July 1, 1960, and they welcomed their first child, Michael, nine months later. Their second child, Noreen, was born three and a half years later. Connie and John lived their 59 years of marriage in San Jose, where they were pillars of their church family and were known for their hospitality, service, and generosity. She humbly cared for her husband through many health challenges, and last year, they moved to the Corona area to be closer to family support.Connie, or known to her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as "Mimi," was a light that shone in even the darkest places. She came to know the Lord in 1958 while in the Air Force at a Billy Graham Crusade. Connie was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, sweet spirit, and servant's heart, which she used to faithfully serve the Lord until her final days. She also touched many lives throughout her career as a nurse. Her nursing skills were just as impressive with one on one patient care as they were in supervisory roles. Her kindness changed lives, and her love for all ensured she never gave up on anyone.Connie "Mimi" Daly is greatly missed by son Michael (Pam), daughter Noreen (Bert), five grandchildren Jessica, Lauren, Alicia, Dominic, and Amanda, two great-grandchildren Ryan and Twila, as well as extended family, including many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.A military funeral honors ceremony will be held on August 22, 2020, at Riverside National Cemetery.