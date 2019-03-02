Connie Janson-Kaminsky

November 24, 1979 - February 21, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Constance Marie Mae Janson-Kaminsky, known to all that loved her as Connie, and resident of San Jose, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 while vacationing with her children in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday, Feb. 21st.

Connie is survived by her two children, Logan and Isabelle "Izzy" Kaminsky; parents and stepparents; and brothers Michael and Joseph Ovelman. Connie was born to David Janson and Carol Ovelman (née Peeler) Nov. 24, 1979. She was raised in Los Altos by her mother and her loving father, Bill Ovelman. She graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Psychology in 2002, working in HR administration and marrying her high school sweetheart, Aaron Kaminsky. On October 6, 2006 and March 28, 2008 respectively, she welcomed into the world her precious children and took on her most important job of a mother. Connie was dedicated to creating the best educational experience possible for students and was instrumental in creating Discovery Charter School 2 in San Jose. A lifelong actress at heart, Connie found her theatre family amongst Playful People, loved attending and performing musicals, and found her forever love in a backstage tech, Patrick Tisdale. She never stopped her joy for ice-skating and horse-riding, and was constantly found with a ukulele in her hands and the beaches of a California shore between her toes. Her loss has left her friends and family deeply sorrowed; the thread tying their rich tapestry together now lost.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00P.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale.

Further requests for means to aide the family at this time can be directed to the Ovelman family or Mr. Tisdale.





