Connie M Breslin

Sept. 29, 1946 - July 3, 2019

San Jose

Connie (Constance) M. Bensing-Breslin. Connie was born on Sept. 29, 1946 in Louisville, KY. She sadly lost her battle with IPF (Fibrosis) on July 3rd. 2019 with her son by her side. Connie's family moved to SJ in 1961, where she attended Cupertino High, before going on to college. Connie then met the Love of Her Life (Frank) and the two married in 1965, and spent 44 yrs together until Franks passing in 2008. Together they raised 4 beautiful children together (Bonnie deceased in 2001 @ 35, Frank III now 51, & Twins Jeffery & Christopher now 48), as well as having been blessed to have 4 wonderful grandchildren (Liam deceased in 2002 @ 2, Richard Anthony (26) & Haley Marie (21) Contreras (both of whom they took on a more active role helping their father to raise them), and Ethan William (15)).

Connie's family meant everything to her, and there's nothing she would not have done for anyone during their time of need. Her word was everything to her, and she clearly demonstrated that in her efforts to look out for her deceased daughter's children. Both Connie & Frank committed to their daughter that they would assist in the raising of both Ricky & Haley as much as they could, and do their part to keep their daughter's memory alive with her children. Connie's biggest concerns in life was everyone else's well being, and that ALL were going to be taken care of...which is part of what made her such a wonderful mother & why her family takes great pleasure in knowing how fortunate we were to have her support for us for as long as we did. Her willingness to always help us whenever we made the wrong decision, or to lift us up whenever we were down, will always be remembered and bring warmth to our hearts. Now we must move forward in life, and we can do so knowing just how blessed we all were to have had her in our lives for as long as we did, and although she will be gone in person, she's not one to be forgotten as easily (and I'm happy for that)!! Connie's last wishes were to be reunited with the ones that meant so much to her throughout her life; her mother Bonnie Mae, her best friend Mary Jones, grandson Liam Christopher, and the love of her life Frank Jr. & the daughter that they lost too soon in life, Bonnie Marie.

Connie is also survived by her daughters in law Nicole Breslin, & Nina Harris, and Son in law Joseph Meyer. She was the oldest of her siblings and will leave behind her beloved sisters Linda Smith, Yvonne York & her brother Daniel Bensing, as well as ALL of their children; 6 nephews, 2 nieces, and another 19 Great nieces & nephews, and 2 Great-Great niece & nephews. Aside from her family, throughout Connie's life there were many people that Frank & Connie loved & always considered them to be family, near or far didn't matter to them...once you were in, you would always be welcomed! So for those of you that knew her as such, just know that she was so grateful for having ALL of you in her life, and she LOVED YOU ALL SO MUCH!

We want to THANK ALL that have been part of my mother's life over the years, and invite you all to join her family in paying this wonderful lady the respect that she deserves as we lie her to eternal rest with those she dreamed of being reunited with!

Viewing & Rosary details:

Sunday July 14th @ Darling & Fischer (Chapel of the Hills @ 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, Ca.) Viewing will be from 12:30-2:30pm & Rosary 2:30-3:30 pm)

Service & Burial details:

Monday July 15th @ Holy Family Church (@ 4848 Pearl Ave. in SJ, CA.)

Mass to start @ 11:30 am followed by Burial @ Gates of Heaven Cemetary in Los Altos (@ 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos, CA) Burial starts @ 1 pm)

TENTATIVE* (Following Burial, we will Return to Holy Family Church for a small reception @ 2:00 pm).





View the online memorial for Connie M Breslin Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 13, 2019