Conrad Chamberlain
1933 - 2020
Conrad Chamberlain
Sept. 3, 1933 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Conrad Chamberlain, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a mechanical engineer, serving in the U.S Army, before starting a long career in aerospace at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company for 33 years. Conrad is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley (Dammann) Chamberlain; daughter, Karen Chamberlain; and sister, Janice Charlston. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mabelle Chamberlain.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date when it is appropriate and safe to gather.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
