Conrad ChamberlainSept. 3, 1933 - Aug. 18, 2020Resident of Sunnyvale, CAConrad Chamberlain, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a mechanical engineer, serving in the U.S Army, before starting a long career in aerospace at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company for 33 years. Conrad is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley (Dammann) Chamberlain; daughter, Karen Chamberlain; and sister, Janice Charlston. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mabelle Chamberlain.Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date when it is appropriate and safe to gather.