Conrad Martin Weiss
July 22, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Conrad Martin Weiss, 72, died unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. He was born in Berkeley, CA, and raised in Vestal, NY and Boulder, CO. In his words, he spent the first half of his life trying to get back to sunny California, where he settled for the second half. He has left a lifetime of happy memories, laughter, adventures and stories to his wife and best friend Fran Weiss (Koperniak), brother David (Nancy) Weiss, sisters Susanne Oliver and Sherri Oliver, father Robert Weiss, 3 nieces, relatives-in-law, and many friends.
Conrad loved to talk! He entertained with yarns spun from daily life. And he always had time to listen to other people's stories. He was incredibly curious and intelligent. He added new interests throughout his life, and never subtracted any. Some of his favorites included sailing, scuba diving, ham radio, wood/metalworking, electronics, motorcycling, and classic tube-amplified music. He loved his life on the "Ponderosa," where he and Fran lived their dream of having dogs, chickens, a garden, and a large workshop. "Life is Good," he commonly said, and it always was, for him and those around him.
Cremation services are being provided through California Cremation. A celebration of Conrad's life may be announced at a later date.
If desired, donations in Conrad's memory may be made to: "Sea Scout Ship Gryphon" 2295 Palmira Way, San Jose, CA 95122 https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1217685
or "Santa Clara County Animal Shelter" 12370 Murphy Ave, San Martin, CA 95046 or https://www.sccgov.org/sites/asc/support/Pages/donate-online.aspx View the online memorial for Conrad Martin Weiss