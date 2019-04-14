Constance Ellis

1958-2019

San Jose

Constance Ellis passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019 at the age of 60. Constance was born in Grinnell, Iowa in 1958. In 1979 she moved to California, and enlisted in the Navy, where she served as an Advanced Lab. Tech. until 1986. After receiving her Nursing degree in 1995, she joined the Air Force and was stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois. She was married to Rich Logsdon from California in 1996, and moved west to be with him after she left the Air Force in 1999. They adopted a beautiful girl, Kate, in 2003 and Constance did reserve duty in the Air Force until she retired from the military in 2009. Constance worked as a Labor and Delivery and High Risk Pregnancy nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital from 1999, until she retired in January of 2019. Constance enjoyed quilting, reading, walking the dogs, and traveling, especially to the ocean. Constance is survived by her husband Rich, daughter Kate, mother Betty Ellis from Des Moines, Iowa, and her brothers Chris Loftin of Platte City, Missouri, Greg Ellis of Des Moines, Iowa, and Richard Elis of Webster City, Iowa.





