Consuelo G. Avila
Sept. 12, 1938 - April 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Consuelo passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 27, 2019. Born in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico to Julio and Maria Gallo. Immigrated to San Jose in 1958 where she started her new life with her husband of 61 years. Devoted Catholic and avid gardener. Family often referred to her as the best cook in the world.
Devoted wife of Refugio R. Avila. Beloved mother of Eduardo, Albert (Rita), Silvia (Enrique), Ruben, Beatriz, Gloria (Ashar) and Consuelo (Ormond). Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 325 Willow Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2019