Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Vigil
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH
325 Willow Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Avila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo G. Avila


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Consuelo G. Avila Obituary
Consuelo G. Avila
Sept. 12, 1938 - April 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Consuelo passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 27, 2019. Born in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico to Julio and Maria Gallo. Immigrated to San Jose in 1958 where she started her new life with her husband of 61 years. Devoted Catholic and avid gardener. Family often referred to her as the best cook in the world.
Devoted wife of Refugio R. Avila. Beloved mother of Eduardo, Albert (Rita), Silvia (Enrique), Ruben, Beatriz, Gloria (Ashar) and Consuelo (Ormond). Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 325 Willow Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Consuelo G. Avila
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
Download Now