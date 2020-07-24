Cora Asaye Yano
Cora was born on June 23, 1926 to Mariji and Fui Mizota is Alviso, California and passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 in Colma, California at the age of 94. Cora, also known as "Asa" to her friends and relatives, was the youngest of six children. During World War II, she and her family were interned at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming. After the war, the Mizotas returned to California, and Asa moved from Alviso to San Francisco where she met her future husband, George Masashi Yano, a U.S. Army veteran of the 442 Regiment. They wed in 1951 and were happily married for 69 years.
Asa and George lived in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco and eventually moved their growing family to Daly City, California in 1958. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her sense of style and fashion, and her love of ballroom dancing, traveling, and shopping. Asa touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all.
Asa is survived by her loving husband George, son Ricky (Elizabeth) Yano, daughters Karrie Yano, Cheryl Yano, and Lori (Mark) O'Connell, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Asa was preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings: Motoye (Sakaye) Shigematsu, Nobuo "Duke" (Helen) Mizota, Tom (Dorothy) Mizota, Charles (Ayako) Mizota, and Fred (Hisako) Mizota. At her request, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity of one's choice
.