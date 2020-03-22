|
Coronacion "Connie" Valderrama
Aug. 25, 1926 - Mar. 13, 2020
San Jose
Coronacion "Connie" Oppus Valderrama was born the daughter of a prominent politician in the Philippines. The youngest daughter among 6 siblings, she immigrated to the US following her husband, Camilo "Mel" Valderrama Sr., in the mid-1950s. They had met as pen pals. Connie was an English teacher who taught school before coming to California. Her most famous pupil was former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.
Connie would become an exceptional mother and housewife. She would teach each of her children to read at age 4. A skilled classical pianist who could sight ready anything, Connie would share her love of music by teaching her children to play. In addition, she sewed their clothes, knitted their sweaters, cooked like Bobby Flay, and could throw a house slipper with the precision of a Bond Villain whenever they stepped out of line.
In the 1960s she briefly went back to teaching. Connie would teach Peace Corp volunteers how to speak Cebuano at San Jose State College. Changing careers, Connie would work on the assembly lines when Silicon Valley was at its infancy. She retired in the 1990s.
Connie loved her husband even though they drove each other crazy. – here in California and throughout the world, as they enjoyed travel, one of their passions in their almost 50 years together. She was never the same after Mel died in 2002. We are all happy they will finally be reunited. In addition, she loved her family with her whole heart. Besides being a wonderful mother, she was also a great sister, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother.
A devoted Catholic, her faith in God never wavered. Never. She and Mel were very active in a Filipino Cursillo group where they met and enjoyed many lifelong friends. Connie is survived by her daughter, Janette (Norm), sons Robert (Denise) and Camilo Jr. (Mary), 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CityTeam Ministries, http://cityteam.org/donate
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020