Corradina Lucia Maille (nèe Agricola)
May 14, 1922 - Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Corradina L. Maille (née Agricola) 97 passed away peacefully in Pleasanton, California, with her family nearby on December 29. Cora was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on May 14, 1922, and was always proud of her heritage as a daughter of Sicilian immigrants who came to Lawrence in the early 20th century to work in the textile mills that drew so many others to New England. She married Carl James Maille, had a daughter (Mary Beth, lost at birth) and three sons John (Jay), James, and Joseph, who she unwaveringly loved to her last day. Cora loved both her immediate and her extended family, her many friends, her pets, and the Italian opera, which she listened to regularly for 80 years. She was proud to have re-entered the workforce when she needed to and became a successful buyer in the electronics industry. Cora was predeceased by her beloved parents Giovanni and Concetta Agricola and by her siblings: Corrado, Joseph, Grace, Mary, and Charles. Cora leaves behind her sons and their families: Jay and his wife Sharon; James and his wife Suzie; Joseph and his wife Ana; her grandchildren: Stephanie and her husband Tom; Matthew, Charles, and Joey; and her great-grandchild Olivia; as well as nephews, nieces and their families. Cora will be loved, remembered, and missed by all who knew her kind heart and warm spirit.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020