Cosimo Giancola

March 29, 1924 - June 15, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Cosimo Giancola passed away peacefully in Morgan Hill at the age of 95. Born in Macciagodena, Italy, Cosimo married his wife, Angelina (Ditri), in 1947. Cosimo immigrated to America in 1949, making his way to Capitola where he and Angelina began their family. After a move to Littlerock for some time, the family established themselves in Campbell in 1962 where the legacy began. Cosimo spent most of his career working in the construction industry, working for Rudolph & Sletten for two decades where he finally retired in 1981. Cosimo was an extremely hard working family man who instilled his work ethics in his five sons who followed in his construction footsteps.

Cosimo is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Angelina Giancola who passed in 2013, and his youngest son, Michael Giancola Sr. who passed in 2003. Cosimo leaves behind his four sons and their spouses who took care of him the past several years and were with him until he left us; John (Charlene) of Gilroy, Frank of Morgan Hill, Tony of Morgan Hill, and Joseph (Sheila) of Morgan Hill. There are 16 surviving grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren with one due this year, and one great-great grandchild with another due this year. He was proud to have accomplished five generations.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5-9PM with Rosary at 6PM at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA, where the Funeral Service will also be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11AM. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.





