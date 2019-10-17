|
|
Crespin Nunez
Apr. 17, 1924 - Oct. 12, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Crespin R. Nunez entered into eternal rest on October the 12th at the age of 95. He was born in Los Angeles, California on April 17th, 1924. Crespin "Chris" was preceded in death by Ramona Valdez Nunez (wife), Michael Nunez (twin of Christopher) son Christopher Edward Nunez and Daughter in law Kim Elizabeth Nunez. He is survived by his Grandchildren Michael, Laura (Andrew) and Carolyn (Travis) and great-grandchildren Shaela, Maverick, Caleb, Brady, Jazmyn, Hudson and Ryan. Survived by sisters Mary-Lou Lopez, Lupe Avena and brother Peter. Also, survived by nieces Polly Mercado, Yolanda De la Cruz and Esther Rivera. Survived by son Daniel Nunez and daughter Christine Nunez. Crespin had a full life with many adventures. Crespin was a long- time resident of Santa Clara, California and took great pride in his home. At a young age Crespin worked as a field hand, at the Gilroy Cannery, and for the United States Army. Crespin was a proud Iron Worker and later became a machinist at Hewlett Packard. He is a true representation of hard work, perseverance and the American Dream. He shared his stories of building with the Iron Workers Union with great respect and admiration. We can remember countless drives where he stated "You see that bridge over there?" and we knew he had worked on it. Crespin played baseball for the Army team at Fort Dix, New Jersey and loved to share stories about his travels to different cities and meeting different people. He was a meticulous dresser, fan of motorcycles and car races, airshows, dance halls, mariachi music, church, gardening and taking his grandchildren to the county fair and circus. He attended many of his Grandchildren's sporting events and his cheers and sayings to the umpire are forever etched in many teammates minds to this day. "Put him in the Dug-out" was a favorite to shout to Michael as he pitched, enticing him to strike the batter out. Laura recalls her Grandfather saying "Just do your best, that's all I ask of you", before every game he watched. Carolyn fondly reminisces him saying "Take a jacket with you" no matter the weather he always insisted on being prepared. He was a man of resilience, self-taught success and pride. He loved his family and we are thankful for each year he was with us. Crespin will be missed by his loving family for the rest of our days. We take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his Mona, our parents Chris and Kim and many more family and friends. We know they met him at Heaven's gate.
Please join us in celebrating his life Sunday, October 20th at Habing Funeral Home, 129 4th Street Gilroy, CA 95020. Viewing begins at 1:00pm with a Vigil 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Monday, October 21at St. Mary Parish, 11 First St., Gilroy, CA 95020. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2019