Curtis Z. Woodruff
July 12, 1923 - October 31, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Curtis passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in Berkeley and grew up in Concord, where his father taught High School. After High School Curtis enrolled in an Aeronautical Engineering course at Boeing. He entered the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943. As a lieutenant, he trained to fly B24 Bombers until discharged in 1945. It was then that he met his future wife Lois who taught elementary school in Concord. They married in 1948, and Lois continued to teach while Curtis earned a BS Degree from Berkeley in Industrial Engineering.
In 1952 they bought a house in Cupertino, the same house in which they lived for the rest of their lives. They became members of the Union Church of Cupertino, which became the foundation of their community life. Curtis worked as Industrial Engineer until his retirement in 1986. Upon his retirement he continued to develop new interests, such as researching and writing about family history. He enjoyed exploring the beauties of Northern California and always stressed keeping physically fit. Alongside Lois he was an active member of the Friends of the Cupertino Library, earning them the Cupertino City Crest Award in 1996. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Curtis was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois, and by his sister Lois. He is survived by his son Robert (Joanne) and daughter Carol (Jeffrey), grandsons Evan (Eva) and Ross, great grandsons William and Noah, his niece Patti and nephew Jay.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Paradise Villa, Santa Cruz and Hospice of Santa Cruz, for the loving care they gave our Dad.
A Memorial Service will be held at Union Church of Cupertino, 20900, Stevens Creek Blvd., on Saturday, December 7 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Friends of the Cupertino Library.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 27, 2019