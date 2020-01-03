Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Cynthia Kay Olsen


1929 - 2019
Cynthia Kay Olsen
Resident of Santa Clara
Cynthia Kay Olsen passed away after a long illness on December 6th, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana to Thomas and Katherine Gilbert Lathrop - both who predeceased her.
She attended grade and high school in Crawfordsville, Indiana and married Louis B. Olsen in 1948. She is survived by four children - Jennifer Olsen House, Jeffrey, Matthew and Eric Olsen, grandsons Dustin and Nathan Hollenbeck and their wives Desiree and Maggie along with great-granddaughters Annabelle and Kristi and great-grandson Paxton. Her other daughter, Kristi Olsen Hollenbeck predeceased her in 2008.
After raising five children, Cynthia attended DeAnza College and received her certification in Early Childhood Education. She went on to teach preschool to many students at Starbright School in San Jose, California. She loved teaching kids so much she retired at the age of 80.
Memorial services will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary - 466 North Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 on Sunday, January 12th 2020 at 11AM. Donations can be made in Cynthia's name to Bridge Hospice, 46723 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538, attention A. Belmonte.
For some we loved, the loveliest and the best
That from his Vintage rolling time hath pressed,
Have drunk their Cup a Round or two before,
And one by one crept silently to rest


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
