Cynthia Mary Angelesco

December 26, 1953 - March 4, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Cindy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019. Cindy was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband John of 31 year; and her children Alexis, (husband Kevin Goddard), Dan, and Kevin. The light of her life was her grandson Nate. She also leaves behind her sister, Susan Wright, brothers Skip, Ken, and Keith Semrick , sister-in -law Patricia Semrick and many nieces and nephews. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Len & Naomie Semrick.

Cindy was born and spent her childhood in the South-Louisiana, Georgia, and Texas before moving with her family to Fresno in 1969. She later moved to Aptos, where she met John while both worked at Bank of the West. After getting married they settled and raised their family in San Jose.

Cindy was passionate, gracious, caring, and a giving person. Although she had a career in the insurance & real estate industries her family was her primary focus. Her 3 children have grown into successful, well- rounded happy adults as a result of the care and confidence she instilled in them.

She loved the beach and spent many weekends at various Santa Cruz beaches as well has vacations to Hawaii, Cape Cod, and Florida. Cindy also developed a strong passion for baseball and football, adopting the Red Sox and Patriots as her favorite teams.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial on Friday, March 29th at 2:00 pm at the Campbell Memorial Chapel at 231 E. Campbell Ave. in Campbell, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Pancreatic cancer screening.

Cindy will be greatly missed and always have a special place in our hearts.





View the online memorial for Cynthia Mary Angelesco Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary