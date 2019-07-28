|
Cynthia Mykkanen
Sep. 7, 1961 - Jul. 19, 2019
San Jose, CA
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Mykkanen was born in Warrenton, Virginia on September 7, 1961 to David H Mykkanen and Mary Ann (Bishop) Mykkanen. Cindy married Erin Garner on April 24, 1982. They had one son, Ryan R Garner. Cindy and Erin later divorced. After graduating from SJSU, she taught at Harry Slonaker Academy and Ben Painter Elementary School. Most of all, she loved her son Ryan. Survivors include: son Ryan Garner; brothers Michael Mickanen (Lynore), David Mickanen (Erika), Robert Mickanen, James Mickanen; sister Vanessa McCarthy (William Saller); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to a domestic abuse center of your choice.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019