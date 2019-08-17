|
Cynthia S. Kiehl
Cynthia S. Kiehl, 63, of Paxton Street, Middleburg, and former longtime resident of San Jose, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 18, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Robert and Harriet (Drozdowski) Smoogen. On June 25, 1988, she married John "Fuzzy" Kiehl who survives. Cindy attended Shamokin High School. She had been employed in California as a seamstress much of the time in the sporting goods industry. Services were held on Aug. 1, 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019