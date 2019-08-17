Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Kiehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia S. Kiehl


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia S. Kiehl Obituary
Cynthia S. Kiehl
~
Cynthia S. Kiehl, 63, of Paxton Street, Middleburg, and former longtime resident of San Jose, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 18, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Robert and Harriet (Drozdowski) Smoogen. On June 25, 1988, she married John "Fuzzy" Kiehl who survives. Cindy attended Shamokin High School. She had been employed in California as a seamstress much of the time in the sporting goods industry. Services were held on Aug. 1, 2019.


View the online memorial for Cynthia S. Kiehl
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.