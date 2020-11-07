Cynthia Shanker02/19/1949 - 11/06/2020Resident of Los GatosBorn in Lawrence, KS in 1949 to Kenneth and Mary Jane Runyon. The family moved to St. Louis where Ken took a job as an advertising executive. Janie was a housewife but also got involved in volunteer activities becoming president of Planned Parenthood of St Louis. Her love for kitties started early since her family always had pet cats.Her childhood was filled friends, social activities and good grades. Despite her early age dislike for camping in Colorado with her family (quite the opposite as an adult), she chose The University of Colorado for college.In the summer of 1970, Cindy had a job in her hometown of St. Louis, MO before returning for her senior year of college. Philip was also in St Louis having just graduated from the University of Missouri, working a construction job to make some money while figuring out his future. Not really knowing any possible dating options, Cindy's name was mentioned by a casual friend as a possibility. After calling her several times and being told she wasn't available, he decided to give it one more try. Cindy hesitantly agreed on lunch, and since neither of them knew what each other looked like, Philip said he would be in a red VW bug with a German Shepard puppy and Cindy would be in a blue dress. Lunch was a success, and several days later on July 29th, they had their first real date.Cindy went back to CU to finish her senior year and Philip followed, taking a year off school. At winter break Cindy came back to St Louis and announced they were getting married in the spring. Needless to say, both sets of parents were shocked.On June 27, 1971, they were married in a small wedding in Cindy's parents' backyard.For several years while Philip was pursuing his veterinary school dream, Cindy was the main breadwinner. They relocated because of Philip's training and initial jobs to St Louis, Columbia, MO, Boston, New Jersey and New York. Cindy's intelligence and writing talent would always emerge and her employers would identify what a gem she was, sending more and more duties and responsibilities her way.In the spring of 1982, Cindy and Philip drove across the country to buy The Cat Hospital in Campbell, CA while also being pregnant with their first child Benjamin. At this point in time, Cindy went from being a person who barely balanced her checking account to someone who managed a successful business. She reinvented herself as the self taught CFO, HR Manager, IT consultant, and much more of The Cat Hospital, all from her home office. Philip always said while he was president of the company Cindy unequivocally was the MVP.Soon the family moved to Los Gatos and Emily arrived two years later. In 1990, they bought a plot of land and built the house they have lived in ever since. When first arriving in Los Gatos, Philip and Cindy had very few acquaintances and it was when Ben first started pre-school at the JCC that Cindy met some moms with similar age kids. When Emily started preschool a few years later, several other moms were met and these people became among the Shanker's closet friends. These families continue to be intertwined in a meaningful bond all these years later.Cindy elected to pursue Judaism, converting and having a b'nai mitzvah ceremony. Typical for Cindy, she became the family authority on all Jewish matters, including the Torah portion on not-to-be-missed Friday night Shabbat dinners, which were only intermittently tolerated by her teenage children.On their 20 year anniversary, Cindy and Philip transformed the aging JCC gym into a beautiful party location where they renewed their vows and threw a festive celebration with family and friends.Over the years Cindy stayed fit. She was an avid runner and then a potent walker. She led the pack on countless hikes with family and friends in her modest, never boastful way.While carving out their life story, with her irreplaceable TCH role, family duties and fitness, Cindy found time to volunteer in the Jewish community and her children's school. Cindy was always willing to help, and as the voice of intelligence without personal agenda, she was invaluable to any group she belonged. Just as in the jobs she held and committees she was on, it quickly became apparent to friends that Cindy was the go-to person to write the poem, help with a speech, or draft a letter. She was the main architect of a beloved family song, written in record time, that is now a wedding tradition throughout the close-knit group of families.Sports have always been a popular activity in the Shanker family, and Cindy drove both of her kids all over California for years to play soccer or baseball. She was their number one fan.As a young girl, when someone would ask Emily what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would say with pure love, admiration, and esteem: "a nothing like my mom." As a mother of two herself, Emily has realized how far from "nothing" Cindy accomplished every day. Ben has adopted the phrase "WWMD" (what would mom do) as a guiding principle for his choices and decisions, both as a father and a doctor.Ben and Emily expanded the family in ways that made Cindy's role even more special as the Mimi they adored. It is often the first name they call out when coming to visit. Cindy is survived by her husband, Philip, her son Ben and his wife Shari, their sons Dylan, 6 and Oliver, 3; her daughter Emily and son-in-law Ryan Kurutz, and their son Sam, nearly 2, and baby Max due mid November. Cindy was exceptionally proud of her children and instrumental to their success; Ben is now an MD at the hospital where he was born and Emily is a marriage and family therapistDespite the exigencies of The Cat Hospital, the Shankers were able to do some traveling with family and friends making cherished memories. Traveling with one family so frequently, a hybrid name was coined to identify the "Shankanskys."According to Philip, humanity slipped a notch in beauty, intelligence and integrity on November 6th. Cindy will continue to be an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.Sinai Memorial Chapel415-921-3636