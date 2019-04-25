Cynthia Thompson

December 29, 1963 - April 4, 2019

Santa Cruz

Cindi Thompson, a resident of Santa Cruz, was born and raised in San Jose. She graduated from Leigh High School. She got her Bachelor's Degree from UC Santa Cruz and later earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from San Jose State. Cindi devoted her career to helping children and families working as a social worker for Santa Clara County Social Services. She was the best advocate anyone could have asked for and she was known for her passionate dedication to her work.

Cindi loved to travel and spoke often of the time she lived in St. Croix. She also visited Portugal and frequently returned to her favorite places in Maui, Oahu, and Cabo San Lucas. She loved the ocean!

Cindi was recently pre-deceased by her mother, Joanne Thompson (1/22/19) and her father, Frank Thompson (2/7/19). Cindi is survived by her brother: Scott Thompson (Bridget), sister: Kimberley Andrews, nieces and nephews: Steven, Ashlee, Michael, Emily, great nieces: Aria and Alivia, aunt: Maryanne Ludwick, and cousin: Linda Augustine. She will long be remembered by her many, many friends.

Cindi was a ray of sunshine. The most generous spirit any have ever known... compassionate, thoughtful, sensitive. She loved animals the way she loved people, with a full and open heart, quick to find humor in almost any situation. She bravely and tenaciously fought cancer for over a year. There will be a celebration of Cindi's life on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 26th Avenue Beach, Moran State Beach, Santa Cruz.





