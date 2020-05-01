Dale E. LaGalle
Major USAF Retired, Dale E LaGalle
Resident of Sunnyvale
Major USAF Retired, Dale E LaGalle, 87 died March 23, 2020 at his home in Sunnyvale, California. He will be cremated and scattered at Sea. Dale was born November 19, 1932 to Leland and Rose Marie(Dorst) LaGalle. He graduated from Olathe High School and attended Kansas University where he joined the Air Force ROTC. He then went full time Air Force and retired as a Major in 1973. He moved to Sunnyvale, California and worked for ADT as a data analyst retiring in 1996. He is survived by his sister Barbara Hoehn of Wellsville, KS; one niece; 3 nephews, all of Wellsville, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and companion, Douglas Richardson.


View the online memorial for Major USAF Retired, Dale E LaGalle

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2020.
