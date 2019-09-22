|
Dale Hideyo Nakashima
Santa Clara
Dale Hideyo Nakashima, 70, of Santa Clara, passed away on August 18, 2019 from complications related to asthma.
Well known in the dog training community, Dale taught traditional tracking and urban-tracking, agility, and general dog-handling. Earlier in her career, she bred and showed English Springer Spaniels, with several of her dogs winning accolades in various shows. She was best known for her skills as a tracking instructor, with her students and their dogs doing well in competitions.
Dale graduated from the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor of Science specializing in design. She initially worked in the design department of The Nut Tree in Vacaville, CA, and she was an original co-owner of the Bascom Animal Hospital for many years.
Dale was the oldest of four children from S. Stephen and Sally Nakashima. To her family, Dale was their personal "dog-whisperer". Her loving family and friends will miss Dale's kind personality and giving heart dearly.
Dale was actively involved with fostering and placing rescue Springer Spaniels for the past 30+ years. Her personal rescue dog, Bella, was with her when she passed.
In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes donations to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue. PeaceOfMindDogRescue.org
A celebration of her life will be held in San Jose, CA on Friday, October 18, 2019. Dogs are welcome and encouraged to attend with their owners. Please RSVP to [email protected] for details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019