Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Darnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Silas Darnell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Silas Darnell Obituary
Dale Silas Darnell
Nov. 2, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
In loving memory of Dale Silas Darnell, a resident of San Jose, who passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Phyllis, his daughters, Michele and Kelly, and devoted grandchildren, Zachary, Devin, Marcus, Sebastian, Tricia, Curtis, Shane and Mateo.
Dale was a corporal in the United States Marines, Semper Fi always. A Charter Member of the San Jose Flipper Dippers, an avid diver, skier, and the Best Dad and Grandfather Ever! He is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Darling & Fischer, 615 Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, CA 95030.
There will be a lunch at 1:00 at Buca di Beppo, Pruneyard location, Campbell.
The family respectfully request, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Dale's name be made to The Mesothelioma Association or The .


View the online memorial for Dale Silas Darnell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -