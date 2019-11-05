|
|
Dale Silas Darnell
Nov. 2, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
In loving memory of Dale Silas Darnell, a resident of San Jose, who passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Phyllis, his daughters, Michele and Kelly, and devoted grandchildren, Zachary, Devin, Marcus, Sebastian, Tricia, Curtis, Shane and Mateo.
Dale was a corporal in the United States Marines, Semper Fi always. A Charter Member of the San Jose Flipper Dippers, an avid diver, skier, and the Best Dad and Grandfather Ever! He is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Darling & Fischer, 615 Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, CA 95030.
There will be a lunch at 1:00 at Buca di Beppo, Pruneyard location, Campbell.
The family respectfully request, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Dale's name be made to The Mesothelioma Association or The .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019