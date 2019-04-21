Dale Swanson

Sept. 16, 1928 - April 4, 2019

San Jose

Kermit "Dale" Swanson, 90, a longtime resident of San Jose, CA died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Dale was born September 16, 1928, in Alcester, South Dakota to David and Lida Swanson. Dale grew up and worked on the family farm in South Dakota. He attended primary school with the largest graduating class of 3 students. To his honor, he was selected to attend and graduated from West Point Military Academy. After West Point, he served during the Korean War where he received several medals and honors, including the Bronze Star.

He retired from the Army a decorated Colonel. He transitioned into civilian life working for Norton Company. As constant learner and achiever, he furthered his education and received his MBA from USC. In 1967, after eight years in Los Angeles, he transferred to Santa Clara, as Plant Manager of Norton Company. In the Bay Area, Dale was very active in the local community and served as President of Santa Clara Rotary and Board Member of the YMCA.

In 1980, Dale met Liz while playing golf. He and Liz enjoyed many years, avid golf and tennis players. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. He encouraged everyone to "Enjoy life, as it's later than you think."

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Swanson of San Jose, CA; three sons; David Swanson of Eureka CA, James Gailey (Megan) of San Jose, CA, Scott Gailey (Yvonne) of Chico, CA; a daughter, Kristin Mesker (Steve) of Middleton, Id; seven grandchildren, Erica Mesker, Jeffrey Mesker (Hannah), Jessica Gailey, Chad Gailey, Taylor Gailey, Ted Gailey, Halin Gailey, and many other relatives.

A private celebration of his life will be held in May for immediate family only.

Instead of flowers, please direct Memorials to the s, West Point Academy. For specific details on how to donate, please visit their website at .





