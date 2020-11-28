1/
Dale T. Arnold
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale T. Arnold
October 5, 1929 - November 23, 2020
Formally of Norwich, CT
Dale Thomas Arnold, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic, CT. Dale was born on October 5, 1929 in Melbourne, Australia to James and Vesta Arnold. Dale graduated San Jose State University studying Electrical Engineering. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his honorary discharge, Dale held a number of positions in California in the Electrical Engineering field before moving to Alaska continuing employment in the Electronics field. He later relocated to Norwich, CT and was employed by The City of Norwich as an Electrical Engineer. Dale married Anna Wignall who predeceases him. Dale leaves behind two sisters, Judith Arnold and Laverne Robinson, both of San Jose, CA. He also leaves behind a niece, Brooke O'Leary of Venicia, CA, nephews Thomas Wignall of Gainesville, FL, Eric Wignall of Oakdale, CT, James Wignall of Canterbury, CT and niece Ellen Wignall of Norwich, CT.
Dale was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry, CT. A graveside burial will be conducted at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, CT on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to the current COVID precautions, there will not be a reception after the burial service. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dale T. Arnold

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Two Locations
Norwich and Montville, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved