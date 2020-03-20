|
Dallas "Sam" Yamakoshi
May 2, 1944 - March 7, 2020
San Jose
On March 7, 2020, Sam, beloved husband of Carol, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in San Jose. Sam was a loving father to Scott Yamakoshi (Sue), Michelle Shimada (Todd), and Stacy Takamura (Reid). He adored his 11 grandchildren: Brenley (James), Jonah, Coleman, Kenzie, Mathias, Dayna, Kayla, Lance, Brent, Chaeli, and Lindsay.
Sam was born in Topaz, UT on May 2, 1944 to James and Kimiko Yamakoshi. He has an older brother Jerry, who pre-deceased him, and a younger sister Genie. The family moved to Palo Alto where he graduated from Palo Alto High. He went on to get a bachelor's and master's degree from UCLA.
Sam and his family moved to San Jose in 1971 where he had a successful career working as a software engineer at Hewlett Packard, and also taught night classes at De Anza College.
Sam enjoyed gambling in Las Vegas or at Thunder Valley. When he wasn't gambling, he loved to watch his grandchildren play basketball or baseball or seeing them in plays and other performances.
Sam will most be remembered for his contagious smile, kind heart and generosity. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Regretfully, due to circumstances with COVID-19 and restrictions on gatherings, a private service will be held for the family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2020